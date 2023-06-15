Meet Gilbert; This Weeks Pet of The Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week is Gilbert.

Gilbert is a one-year-old boxer, terrier, and American Staffordshire mixed. The 55-pound pup is neutered, microchipped, and was treated for heartworms, which means his new family will need to make sure he is on monthly prevention.

“We want a very active family. This is a very high energy dog. He’s going to be able to bring a lot to the family, and he’s going to expect that back from them.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Cohagen-Gibson said.

This friendly, social, and loving boy has an unfortunate back story, but it hasn’t held him back from being the energetic and caring pup he is.

“He was thrown out on a country road and then ran for quite some time after the owner. When he was found on the road by a good citizen and brought into our shelter, his paws were quite damaged and needed to be treated by a vet.” Cohagen-Gibson stated.

The Animal Shelters will be hosting their Putt for Paws Golf Outing on July 15. Events like this can help dogs like Gilbert.

To adopt an animal or learn more about the events visit the shelter’s website.

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc.