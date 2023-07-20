Meet Penelope: The Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s adoptable pet of the week is the loving Penelope.

Penelope is about a year old and was brought in as a stray.

“She’s very good with other cats.” Said April Gibson, Executive Director at the Animal Shelter. “She’s loving. She would make any family a really good pet.”

Penelope is just one of the 100 cats available for adoption at the Adoption Center. There is a cat adoption special currently going on at the shelter. Any cat from 6 months and older will have a $30 adoption fee and any cat under 6 months will have a $50 adoption fee. That includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, deworming, and a microchip.

There will also be food drive on Friday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. where you can pick up cat and dog food. The Shelter will be closed for lunch from 12 P.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Gibson also wanted to say a big thank you to all of the sponsors and volunteers that helped out with the 4 events that were held last week to help support the shelter.