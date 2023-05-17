Meet The Dog Of The Week: Silas

Zanesville, OH-

This week’s dog of the week would love to be outdoors or running through the woods.

Silas is a 55 pound Boxer mix that the K9 Adoption Center has had since February. He is around three years old and is fully neutered. Silas loves everybody, including children and other dogs. He may be a bit of a jumper, but with a little training he will fit in well with this type of family.

“Someone that would be active, maybe good for a walk everyday. He loves to ride in the car, and loves to lay in the pool. There are different things to accommodate him and different things that he likes to do, and that seems to bring calmness to him,” said K9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid.

As long as you sync your daily routine with Silas, house training can be quick and easy. If you think he would be a fit for your family, the adoption center has a big play yard to interact with him, and if you have dogs, you can bring them along to make sure they will get along. It is important to keep in mind that with summer approaching, you need to be mindful of the upcoming dangers for pets.

“We are right around the corner from the three worst things for our pets, that’s fleas, ticks, mosquitoes. With that being said, fleas are very harmful to the skin and skin allergies, very painful and so forth cause they can eat the hair right off your dog. We got ticks, which is Lyme disease. Then the last one, which is the worst one, is mosquitoes, and that actually causes heartworm,” stated McQuaid.

If you believe your dog may have heartworm, they must be tested before you administer anything for that. If you want to adopt Silas or find out more information, you can visit the K9 Adoption Center at 1854 East Pike in Zanesville, or call them at (740) 453-0273.