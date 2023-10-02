Mental Health and Recovery Services Board provides Updates on Upcoming Projects

ZANESVILLE, OH –The Muskingum County Commissioners got an update today from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board on some upcoming projects.

Recently, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an investment to invigorate Ohio’s mental-health services.

DeWine issued an award of $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that is intended to strengthen addiction crisis services and mental health throughout the state.

Misty Cromwell, the Executive Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, said the board was awarded $11.4 million.

“We received 11.4 million dollars for the expansion of crisis services and infrastructure in our 6 county area.” Cromwell said. “It will enhance infrastructure and it involves two separate projects.”

The first of the two projects is a $6 million project with Genesis Behavioral Health and All Well Behavioral Health. The money that was awarded will go for renovations at the respective facilities.

The second project is a $5.4 million project that will include Belmont, Harrison, Monroe, Washington, Jefferson counties.

Cromwell said this grant will help provide 8 beds for male and 8 beds for female children as well as 4 crisis stabilization beds.

The estimated completion of all of the renovations is September 2026 but Cromwell said it’ll be well worth the wait.