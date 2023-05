Missing Person in Muskingum County has been Located

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said a person missing person has been located.

Wednesday deputies were dispatched to 4025 Boggs Rd for a missing elderly male, James Clark.

Clark was last seen at 8PM walking west on foot wearing black hoodie and black sweatpants, he is non-verbal and has dementia, Alzheimer and on blood thinner.