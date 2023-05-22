Motorcycle Accident Injures Two

A Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Muskingum County injures two people from New Straitsville.

The accident took place around 10:50AM on State Route 93 in Monroe Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said when they arrived they found a 2004 Harley Davidson crashed on the right side of the roadway.

Sgt. Jirles said 47-year-old Charles Neill and a passenger 34-year-0ld Lindsey Neill were seriously injured and flown by MedFlight to Ohio State University Medical Center.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling north on State Route 93 and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle then went off the road and struck a ditch.