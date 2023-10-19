Muskingum County Auditor Debra J. Nye Honored with Distinguished Auditor’s Award

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Commissioners met today to present an award to the County Auditor.

Debra J. Nye has been the Muskingum County Auditor for 13 years. This is the first time she has been recognized with the Distinguished Auditor’s Award from Auditor of State Keith Faber.

Nye talked about all of the contributions her and her team have made to the county.

“I have changed the software we use for real estate.” Nye said. “I have also changed the BSNA, which really helped through COVID. We were able to separate into teams and work without hindrance to the office.”

Nye said that this award was a surprise but it means the world to her and her team to get recognition for their work.

“I give thanks to my team and all of the departments, especially the Commissioners.” Nye said. “Without the Commissioners being so cooperative and passing resolutions or internal controls I’ve presented to them, we wouldn’t have received this award today.”

Presenting the Award on behalf of Auditor Faber was his Southeast Regional Liaison, Susanne Simpson.