Muskingum County OSU Alumni Donates to the Pearl House

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County OSU Alumni Association made various donations to the Pearl House.

Every spring and summer, the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County chooses a local charity to donate to. It was brought to the OSU Alumni’s attention that the Pearl House in Zanesville was in need. So, they decided to donate over $1,500 worth of items including a basketball hoop, a picnic bench, and much more.

“It’s all about giving back to your community. Muskingum County is such a great place to live. In so many ways and so many other charity organizations, everyone dives back in to give back to each other. It’s just fun to be a part of the community that’s so supportive.” Bo Coconis, Vice President of the OSU Alumni Muskingum County said,

Case manager Natasha Reed expressed her appreciation for the OSU Alumni making the Pearl House feel more like a home.

“We are extremely grateful for the Ohio State Alumni Association for their amazing donation today. The community of Zanesville, you guys have helped out so much and we couldn’t be here without the community of Zanesville. We are very grateful.” Pearl House Case Manager, Natasha Reed stated.

Fundraisers The OSU Alumni Association put on throughout the year made the donation to the Pearl House possible.