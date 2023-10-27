Muskingum County Road Closures/Lane Restrictions
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced that bridge inspections will be performed on various roads throughout the county on Monday.
Temporary closures of the roads and lane restrictions will occur as crews inspect bridges on the following roads, weather permitting.
- Pleasant Valley Rd – full closure
- Shannon Rd – full closure
- Raiders Rd – lane restrictions
- N. Dresden Rd – lane restrictions
- Creamery Rd – lane restrictions
- Bridge St, (Duncan Falls-Philo Bridge) over the Muskingum River – lane restrictions
- Burnt Mill Rd – full closure