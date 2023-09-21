Muskingum County Welcomes a New Storybook Trail

ZANESVILLE, OH – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate a new Storybook trail in Downtown Zanesville.

The Muskingum County Library System added another storybook trail to Muskingum County. The new trail starts at the John McIntire Library, makes a loop through downtown Zanesville, and ends back at the library. It consists of 18 signs that tell a story, and each month the story will be changed.

“The story walk is a fun way to gather and share stories. Sharing stories is really important for connection and literacy. Being able to gather and engage with a story in a fun and unique way, like being outside and walking, adds a little bit of wellness to reading as well.” MCLS Youth Services Manager, Haley Shaw said.

The trail will create an opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy and enjoy the outdoors and a story at the same time.

“It’s a great way to just be outside and engage with the library in a different way, and also have a fun story that you might not have thought to read before and come by and see it.” Shaw said.

The Muskingum County Library System has a temporary story walk at McDonald’s Greenhouse. Every Wednesday, from 2 to 5pm, admission will be free if you present your library card.