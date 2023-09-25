Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District asking for Milkweed Seed Donations

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is asking for donations of seeds.

The Conservation District is collecting milkweed seeds for next spring. Monarch butterflies are currently endangered and milkweed is the only thing they can eat as a caterpillar.

Melissa Deevore, an Agricultural Resource Specialist with the Conservation District, said that milkweed is easy to identify because you will usually see caterpillars hanging from its stems.

“We have three types of milkweed that are native to Ohio.” Deevore said. “There’s the common, the swamp, and the butterfly. The monarch caterpillars are hanging on the stems and their seed heads differ from other flowers.”

Deevore also said when it comes to getting your garden ready for winter, it’s best to just leave it alone until next year.

“A lot of insects over the winter go into the stems and the leaves.” Deevore said. “That’s where they settle in for the winter. I know it may not look so nice but it’s good for the insects and birds during the winter.”

Deevore suggests that when you do plan on putting in your garden next year to wait for a week with weather between 50 and 60 degrees.

The Conservation District will be collecting milkweed seeds until the end of October. They will disburse them next year for the community to plant.