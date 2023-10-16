National School Bus Safety Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After an elementary student died during a school bus accident earlier this school year, here in Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking measures this week to promote National School Bus Safety Week.

Zanesville post Patrol Sgt. Jeff Jirles discussed efforts that are being made across the state to observe and enforce school bus safety.

“We’ve found that school buses are the safest mode of transportation to get students from their home to the school,” Jirles said. “And in addition to that, our officers and our inspectors are looking at every school bus in every district at least twice a year for mechanical issues or repairs that need made. And then in addition, we do this campaign, promoting safety and enforcing those laws.”

School bus safety markings and warning lights have progressed over the past few decades to improve visibility but motorists should anticipate a school bus slowing to stop at any moment.

“All this week you are going to see state troopers in all of our area school zones. We’ll be following local school buses and that’s to promote safety and we’re going to be enforcing the law when it comes to passing stopped school buses or slowing folks down in local school zones,” Jirles said.

Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet before and behind stopped buses and should not resume driving until the bus begins moving.