New Mental Health Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, OH – A ribbon cutting was held today celebrating the opening of a new behavioral health hospital in Cambridge.

Hickory Behavioral Network specializes in serving the adult and geriatric population and can admit patients 24 hours a day.

The new 80-bed unit will be providing treatment for mental health, substance use disorders, and other behavioral concerns.

“It is a need throughout the United States. Mental Health Services are deficient throughout the Unites States, so we’re glad to fill a gap for that.” CEO Terry Suttle stated.

The hospital plans to provide high quality mental health care with a supportive environment for patients. Hickory Behavioral Network is located at 66755 State Street in Cambridge.

Transportation services are able to be arranged by calling their office at 1-800-668-0336.

“The goal is to receive patients and clients for substance abuse and mental health services. The goal is to stabilize them and refer them to the next level of care.” Dr. Teymour Sepahbodi, Psychiatrist at Hickory Behavioral Network said.

Hickory Behavioral Network accepts most insurances.

For more information, visit their website below.

hickorynetwork.com |