Newton Township Fire Department 6th Annual First Responders Walk

A local Fire Department will be hosting a walk to never forget the lives that were lost on 9/11.

To honor the emergency services personnel who gave their lives to save others in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, The Newton Township Fire Department will be hosting their 6th annual First Responder Walk.

“To me, it means community. This is a way of not only remembering those that we have lost but building community and our first responders. We get to meet a lot of people that we haven’t met before as well as visit with others that we haven’t seen in a very long time. We want to breed that sense of community and fellowship in our first responder community.” Newton Township Fire Department Captain, Chas Cosgrave said.

The First Responder walk will take place on September 11th. Walkers will line up at the Newton Township Fire Department at 8:45 am and will proceed to walk to Walmart.

“I look forward to seeing everybody. This is something I look forward to, as well as many others I know, every year and having that sense of community and fellowship in our first responder community is something we really look forward to.” Cosgrave said.

For more information on the walk, visit the Newton Township Fire Department Facebook page.

