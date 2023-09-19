Newton Township Fire Department Chicken BBQ Dinner

The Newton Township Fire Department is putting down their hoses and picking up their spatulas.

The Newton Township Fire Department is once again hosting a chicken BBQ. On the menu is half a chicken, a roll, coleslaw. and fries. Noodles and desserts are also available. Meals will be served at the Newton Township Fire Department on September 24th with eat in or take out options. Dinners will be served at 11am and will continue until they’re sold out.

A car show and cruise in will also be taking place from 11am to 4 o’clock.

“All the food. We look forward to the food every year. We have a lot of guys that put a lot of hard work into getting these meals ready for everybody, and they come out delicious every year.” Newton Township Fire Department Captain, Chas Cosgrave said.

It is $10 for a meal and all proceeds will be going to benefit the fire department to help them purchase equipment.

“Those go to our fireman’s association here, and we use those for various purchases throughout the year for equipment needs and things like that here around the station. It’s actually our largest fundraiser of the year.” Cosgrave said.

For more information, visit the Newton Township Fire Department Facebook page.