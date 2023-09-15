Nominations Open for Ables Heating, Cooling, Electrical, and Refrigeration Inc Heat for Our Heroes Giveaway

ZANESVILLE, OH – A local business owner is giving back to those that served their country.

Russ Ables, Owner and President of Ables Heating, Cooling, Electrical, and Refrigeration Inc., has been giving back to area military members for the past seven years through the Heat for Our Heroes furnace giveaway.

Nominations for active duty members, veterans, or surviving spouses are currently open and will close on October 16.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11, and they will receive either a new electric or gas furnace.

Ables said he does this giveaway every year as a way to give back to those who protect and serve America.

“I didn’t serve in the military.” Ables said. “But as I grew up, I watched how troops and military personnel have been handled. I just thought this was something I could do to give back to the military.”

To be nominated for the Heat for Our Heroes giveaway you must live in Muskingum, Guernsey, Perry, Morgan, or Noble counties

If you are interested in nominating someone you know for the Heat for Our Heroes giveaway you can head to www.heatforourheroes.com/Nominations