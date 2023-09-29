Ohio State Senator Dolan provides Updates to Campaign

ZANESVILLE, OH – Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan recently stopped by WHIZ to talk about his campaign to the U.S. Senate.

Senator Dolan is currently serving his second term in the Ohio Senate, representing portions of Cuyahoga County.

Dolan has been using his campaign to focus on how to curb inflation, cut government spending, and to support law enforcement.

“The first thing you need to do to curb inflation is to stop the unnecessary government spending.” Dolan said. “We are finally getting rid of Covid spending this Saturday, which is directly leading to inflation. We also have to make sure that we reform government investments, to make sure we aren’t spending above our means.”

Dolan also spoke about a recent trip he took to the southern border with 25 Sheriff’s from across Ohio, to see if they could help out in any way.

“I went to the southern border and I took some local sheriff’s with me, not to see if there was a problem, but to see how we could fix it.” Dolan said. “There is a problem and we’re feeling it here in Ohio. Overdose deaths are up and it’s from fentanyl coming from the southern border.”

