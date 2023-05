Old Coopermill Road Closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of a road closure slated for next week.

Old Coopermill Road will be closed between Pinkerton Road and Lent Road beginning , for 21 days while crews replace a bridge.

The bridge is located 200’ west of Pinkerton Road.

Motorists are being asked to plan their routes accordingly.