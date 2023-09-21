OMEGA Names New Executive Director

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association has a new executive director.

Dr. Vicki King-Maple will take over the role in November after the current executive director retires. Maple’s career spans executive leadership, innovative workforce solutions and economic strengthening strategies.

King-Maple most recently served as the Vice President of Economic Development and Workforce Solutions at Central Ohio Technical College. There she served on the President’s Cabinet working to execute special projects while seeking, writing and securing grant funding.

In her role as executive director of OMEGA she’ll be responsible for managing, directing and coordinating activities, ensuring OMEGA is staffed and compliant with the regulations and requirements from various state and federal agencies.

OMEGA is a collaborative body of member governments that serve as a facilitator between state and federal government agencies and local entities. It represents ten Ohio counties including Coshocton, Guernsey and Muskingum.