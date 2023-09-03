OSHP investigates two vehicle accident in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio: Zanesville state troopers are investigating an early morning two car crash that has seriously injured three people.

According to patrol Sgt. Jeff Jirles, at 2:44 am Sunday a 1998 Ford Ranger driven by 21 year old Tanner Treadway of New Lexington was westbound on US 22 near milepost 3 (Newton Township) and drove left of center striking an eastbound vehicle.



The second vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic driven by 29 year old Jayden Curtis of Zanesville sustained disabling damage when it was struck nearly head-on.

Both Treadway and Curtis were transported to Genesis Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in Curtis’ vehicle , 21 year old Larrain Osborn of Philo was also seriously injured in the crash and transported to Genesis.

A short time later, all three of those involved were transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.