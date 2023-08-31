Pamela Chester

Pamela Jane Chester, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on August 29, 2023. Pam was born March 8, 1956, to William and Lavada Kronenbitter. In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bunner; brother, Herbert Kronenbitter; granddaughter, Rylan Nenewell and her beloved dogs, Rosie and Flora.

Pam leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kay (Ryan) Bunner and Thomas Bunner Jr., siblings, Odessa Harris, Sandra Thorp, James Kronenbitter and William Kronenbitter as well as several other friends and family.

Pam loved being a stay-at-home parent and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the outdoors and going fishing when she could. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Per Pam’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.