Pamela Smith

Pamela Sue (Krouskoupf) Smith, 66, of Zanesville, died at 8:07 A.M. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. She was born August 8, 1956, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late James and Rita (Northrup) Krouskoupf. She retired after many years from United Technologies Automotive Group, was an animal lover, and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She is survived by her son Shawn (Stacey) Krouskoupf; a daughter Brittany Smith (Charles Williams); four grandsons, Levi Krouskoupf and Aziah, Urijah and Takiah Smith; three brothers, Daryl, Terry and Douglas Krouskoupf; a sister Tina Jones; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and James Krouskoupf.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Riverside Park, with Pastor Seth Ellis officiating. A cremation will take place under the direction of the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

