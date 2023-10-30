Patti Hindel

Patti L. Hindel, 81, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Sunday morning October 29, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark.

Born March 24, 1942 in Fallsburg, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Thomas Orville and Sara E. (Frost) Moran and was a 1959 graduate of Union High School. Patti was Christian by faith and a long-time member of Community Bible Church where she played the piano and organ. She enjoyed volunteering as a poll worker for elections, spending each election day helping her community. Patti was also a blood drive volunteer and courier for the Red Cross. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, babysitting her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighborhood kids and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, two daughters, Shelbi Hindel of Columbus and Traci (Darren) Hanby of Frazeysburg, one son, Brent (Tammy) Hindel of Adams Mills; nine grandchildren, Erica (Jon) Lipaj, Skyler (Brooke) Hanby, Riley Hanby, Sawyer Hanby, Derek Hindel, Nick Hindel, Carleigh Hindel, Ethan Johnson and Aliyah Johnson; five great grandchildren; one sister, Bonni (Gary) McQueen of Perryton; four brothers, Jay (Susie) Moran of Perryton, John (Don Morehouse) Moran of Newark, Max (Jeri) Moran of Fallsburg, Brian (Karin) Moran of Coshocton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” J. Hindel whom she married October 20, 1961 and who died January 16, 2023 and a granddaughter, Alexise Johnson who died March 22 1995.

Friends and family may call 5pm to 7pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Cooper officiating.

Patti will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob, in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frazeysburg Lions Club.