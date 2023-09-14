Pet of the Week: Meet Sparrow

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s pet of the week is the one-eyed and loveable Sparrow.

Meet Sparrow, an almost 2-year-old, domestic shorthair cat that loves being a lap kitty.

April Gibson, the Animal Shelter Society’s Executive Director, said that Sparrow’s perfect home would be a home with not a lot of activity going on due to her only having one eye.

Gibson said that Sparrow lost her eye to an injury when she was brought into the shelter.

“She came in with an injury to her eye.” Gibson said. “Our vet staff and animal care manager thought it was best to surgically remove her eye.”

Gibson said that Sparrow’s injury was unfortunate but thanked her staff for working hard to keep animals that come in with injuries, like Sparrow, alive.

Sparrow is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, microchipped, and ready to find her furever home.

The Animal Shelter Society is also hosting their Rock On car show tonight at McMillen Tire Service from 6 to 8 P.M.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, food and drink trucks, and live music from TnT Band.

If you are interested in adopting Sparrow or any other animal from the Animal Shelter Society you can head to their website.