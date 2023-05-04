Pet Of The Week: Puppies

Zanesville, OH- This week’s pets of the week are from a galaxy far, far away.

Leia, Han Solo, Rebel, Walker, Saber, and Boba Fett are six puppies that are ready to make your family complete. Some have more energy than others but it is important to remember that puppies require more responsibility.

“Puppies are fun and they are cute, but you’re seeing here right now, puppies are a lot of work. It’s going to take a lot of commitment for them to make sure they are not just, you know, kenneled. These dogs can’t be kenneled for 12 hours a day and expect them to be potty trained so on, and so forth,” said executive director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson.

They have mixes of some pit, shepherd, and Australian. It was not always a happy story for these puppies. They were thrown out and left in a tote. The shelter took them in and brought them back to health and they are now fully vetted. The shelter expects to get a lot of applications, but make sure you match the requirements to adopt.

“You know, just keep in mind, that in order to qualify for the application, you do have to have a veterinarian in place or emergency services. If you rent, then we are going to need a lease agreement. These are not going to be small dogs, these are going to be medium sized dogs. You’re going to have to make sure that you’re ready for that,” stated Cohagen-Gibson.

The shelter was able to help these puppies because of the support of businesses such as McMillin Tire Service. Starting next Thursday, every second Thursday through September will be the Rocker’s Summertime Cruise In Car Show. All the proceeds go to the Animal Shelter Society. If you want more information on that or to adopt any of the puppies, you can visit their website and remember May the 4th be woof you.