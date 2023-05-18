Pet Of The Week: Zorii and Sky

Zanesville, OH-

This week’s pets of the week feature two puppies searching for the perfect home.

Zorii and Sky are female Australian Shepherd mixes and are around 12 weeks old. They were a part of a group of stray puppies that the shelter took in, and these are two of the nine puppies left. A perfect family would be one that has younger kids that are ready to run around and match their puppy energy, but keep in mind they may need to be supervised around them.

“I think the biggest thing is like, if you had infants, or tiny toddlers, these are puppies, they nip, they bite, it’s not aggression, it’s play bite. They’re toddlers, they are learning how to navigate, so everything goes in their mouth. That’s what they decide what they can and can’t do,” said animal care manager, Rebecca Hunt.

Puppies require a lot of hard work and training up to 6 months old. Zorii and Sky will be medium size dogs making them around 30 to 40 pounds or more when grown. With summer approaching, it is a great time to get your animals checked and make sure they are up date with their shots.

“We have a wellness clinic here once a month. We do have a lot of openings for June 9th. Wellness clinic is your preventative vaccinations, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. We do have openings to get puppies in, adult dogs if they are due for their yearly vaccines,” stated Hunt.

If you want to book an appointment for the wellness clinic or are interested in adopting Zorii or Sky, give the animal shelter society a call at 740-450-1077 or visit their website animalsheltersociety.org.