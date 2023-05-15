PGSEO Sponsors Be WISE Camp for Girls

A Local physicians group sponsors young girls to attend a youth STEM camp.

Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio’s Dr. Amanda Williams sat down to talk about what the Be WISE Camp is and how it will help young girls.

“This camp is really about emphasizing STEM with young girls, so it’s girls entering seventh and eighth grade. The reason why it emphasizes STEM and that’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is starting at age five, researchers show that for young girls they start developing self limiting beliefs where they feel they are not as smart and capable as boys,” Williams explains.

The PGSEO sponsored six local girls across Muskingum, Perry and Guernsey Counties to attend this camp. Dr. Williams continued to explain how the camp works and what it means to her as far as the future for women looking into the STEM field.

“The way I understand it is a total of one hundred and twenty girls and they are placed into families, so they develop these life long friendships and have other girls that have similar interests as they do,” Williams said.

“It’s really special because I have a five year old daughter who is actually sitting here right now coloring and you know there’s a saying that if you can’t see you can’t be me, so we’re creating girls for the future who will be representatives in STEM fields for young girls coming behind them,” Williams said.

The Be WISE Camp will be held at Muskingum University in New Concord from June eleventh through the sixteenth. For additional information visit their website or reach out to PGSEO.