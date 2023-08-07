Polly Ann Daubenspeck, 61 of Zanesville went Home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023 at Genesis Hospital.

Polly was born in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Andrew and Myra Jean Murgatroyd Pachuta. Polly graduated from Cambridge High School in 1979. She formerly worked for Shegogg’s IGA, Lear Corporation, and owned one of the most well-known Housekeeping businesses in the area having had many of the areas prestigious homes as clients. Polly also enjoyed sports especially football, basketball, and NASCAR. Her biggest accomplishment was being a mom and dedicating her life to her children and especially the care she gave her special needs son Kristopher. She was Catholic by faith.

She is survived by a son Korey Daubenspeck, a daughter Kourtney Daubenspeck (Darion Allen), a brother Robert (Mary Ann) Pachuta, a sister Tamara (Daniel) Gold, a grandson/best friend Kaden Norris and a granddaughter Kenlyn Daubenspeck.

In addition to her parents she will be reunited in Heaven by her husband Kent Daubenspeck and a son Kristopher Daubenspeck.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE is providing Cremation services to the family.

