One Lane of I-70 East Reopen

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 171 has one lane open Thursday morning.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that a tractor trailer carrying vegetable oil caught fire, backing up traffic west of New Concord and there is heavy traffic on US 40 between New Concord and Cambridge.

ODOT is working as fast as they can to get the incident cleaned up.