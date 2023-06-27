Rambo Memorial Health Center Hosts Asthma Camp

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Rambo Memorial Health Center started its annual Asthma camp in dreary weather today.

However, that didn’t stop the kids from catching fish. Executive Director Shannon Bell said the fishing activity is a highlight of the camp, but kids also learn a lot about asthma.

“We teach them the difference between their maintenance inhaler, when to use it when to use the rescue inhaler. Camp is also designed for them to bring a friend with them. So we also teach their friend on the dangers of what it means to have asthma. And we also try to educate the friend on what their friend goes through,” Bell said.

The two-day camp offers kids free activities like lunch, hiking, bowling and meeting therapy dogs. The activities show children they can do whatever they want, Bell said. Children are sometimes embarrassed about having asthma, but the camp teaches them to be self sufficient.

“I think that long term, it helps them because they see that their asthma can be managed. Sometimes kids like I said they get sidelined so to speak. And if they learn at a young age that they can control their asthma or potentially control their asthma, then they know moving forward that there’s more things that they could potentially do and more things that they could do as an adult,” Bell said.

Tomorrow is the second and final day for asthma camp, but it will return next year for another program.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter