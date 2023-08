Road Closures for Bridge Repairs

The Muskingum County Engineer has announced two road closures beginning Monday and lasting two weeks.

High Freeland Road will be closed between Founds Road and State Route 284. Crews will be repairing a bridge just south of Founds Road.

The second closure is for Wilkins Road. It will be closed between Coopermill Road and Wortman Road.

Crews will be repairing a bridge near the intersection of Coopermill Road.

They ask you plan your routes accordingly.