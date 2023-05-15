Road Work to Continue on Maple Avenue

Zanesville-The City of Zanesville will continue water main installation and roadway repairs on a section of Maple Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, May 17-Friday May 19 crews will work on the intersection of Maple Avenue and Dresden Road. The project will require the center turn lane and left lane of northbound traffic on Maple to be restricted to one lane between McConnell Avenue and Dresden Road.

Lane closures and traffic patterns will be posted with message boards, signs and barrels. Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible. Please use caution when traveling in work zones.