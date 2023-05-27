Robert Chase

Robert L. Chase 64 of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his home.

Bob was born in Cambridge on November 7, 1958. He is the son of Fred and Betty Chase. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and walking with his dog, Sarah and he was Christian by faith.

Robert is survived by his four children, Robert Chase, Marlayna Chase, Stephanie Chase, Anna Chase; his grandchildren, and his siblings, Martha, Doty, and Tim.

Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Chad Chase.

In keeping with his wishes, a caring cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Chase family.