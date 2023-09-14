Robert Savage

Robert Gale Savage 85 of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Monday September 11th 2023 at Cedar Hills nursing home in Zanesville.

He was born August 25th 1938 in Marietta, Ohio the son of the late Clarence Adams and Laura E. Phillips Adams . Robert was a carpenter by trade and had worked at Grief Bros. and United Tech. He loved building things and working on cars especially old cars , he also loved camping. He was a Methodist by faith and had previously attended the Bell Valley United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two daughters Roberta G. Haser and Nellimae Rucker and sister Sondra Kirk and special friend Delores “Dee”Weidig ,Former wife Beverly Savage several grandchildren, great-grandchildren , nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by two daughters Laura Marie Savage and Anita Marie Gonzalez, grandsons John Richard Rucker Jr. , Kayden Angler, Romad Gonzalez, and by three granddaughters Baby Gonzalez and Heavenly Angel Gonzalez, Vanessa Seaton, nephew Chuck Savage, brother Donald Savage. Friends Darrel Moore and Tina Thornton.

He was also preceded in death by former wife Angie Campell Savage.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Robert to Delong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 South Fifth St. Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or at www.delongbakerlanning.com

Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

