Rodney Lee Hayes

Rodney Lee Hayes, age 58, of Hamden, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Ohio. He was born October 14, 1964 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Harold James Hayes and Betty Lea Sims Hayes. Rod was a graduate of Maysville High School and Ohio Wesleyan University, where he received a degree in biology. Rod was a claims specialist for over 20 years with Sheakley, and a 10 year veteran of the Hamden Volunteer Fire Department. Rod was an avid movie fan and comic enthusiast, and always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Alexandra Hayes of Brighton, Colorado, and Morgan Hayes of Hamden; longtime companion, Amy McCoy of Hamden; and siblings, Jim Hayes and Kathy Abbott. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, July 29th, at 3 p.m. at the Hamden Firefighters Community Building. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Rod’s memory be given to the Hamden Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 309, Hamden, Ohio 45634. Private burial will be in the Hamden Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Rodney Hayes, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.