Roll Up Your Sleeve, ZMCHD is Hosting Their Annual Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s time to roll up your sleeve, because flu shot season is here.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department will administer free flu shots for adults and children ages six months and up during their annual drive thru flu shot clinic. The vaccines will be available from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, October 3rd at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds.

“The flu shot is at least 50% effective at either preventing the flu or greatly decreasing the symptoms. Flu is more than a Nuisance Virus. People die from the flu, especially at the extremes of life, the very young, and the very old. Also, the infirmed. Those who have conditions like lung and heart disease, kidney disease, and diabetes.” ZMCHD Medical Director, Dr. Jack Butterfield said.

Everyone receiving a vaccination is asked to bring a photo ID and an insurance card to cover the cost of the vaccine. Depending on availability, COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered.

“The new COVID vaccine is being directed only at the new variant that has been most recently circulating. It should give us more bang for our buck with this vaccine. It’s a onetime dose. Even if you’ve never had a vaccine before, one shot makes you fully vaccinated.”

To learn more about the vaccines or the upcoming flu shot clinic, visit the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department’s website.

