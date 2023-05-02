Roseville Farmers Market Returns

ROSEVILLE, Ohio – The Roseville Library has been a part of the community since the early 1940s and has provided plenty of opportunities for residents to gather, socialize and learn.

Muskingum County Library System’s Friends of the Library, Roseville Branch President Beverly Bell grew up in Roseville and is looking at new ways to keep the library as an important part of the community.

“Next week, May 9th, we will start our second annual farmers market,” Bell said. “We started last year and we had eight vendors and this year we currently have 11, so we’re pushing for the space. The space is out back here at the library, it’s through the back door here and in the green space. They have designated areas set up for the vendors that are returning and we have several that are returning.”

Farmers market attendees can expect to see produce, crafts, baked goods, honey along with an assortment of jams and jellies.

The Muskingum County Library System offers a wide variety of appealing events across its branches that are mainstays within their own communities.

“Actually we had a community meeting here at the library and some of the community members were speaking that the community here in Roseville no longer has a grocery store. And we were talking about getting fresh produce and those kind of products available to the community members. And out of that stemmed, well let’s try and see what kind of interest there is,” Bell said.

The market will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday so that it doesn’t compete against other farmers markets in the area.

For more information about the market or vending opportunities you can email juanita@muskingumlibrary.org.