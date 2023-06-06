ROX Workshop Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ruling Our Experience or ‘ROX’ is an organization that holds workshops and programs to encourage self esteem and build confidence in adolescent girls.

ROX Institute for Research and Training Director, Dr. Shekyra DeCree explained the significance of the hour-and-a-half workshop that is coming to Zanesville.

“So we’re thrilled about the opportunity to provide the mentors and coaches and educators and mental health professionals in the six county area that also includes Muskingum County with data driven education and strategies to equip girls with the skills to take charge of their futures. And we’re really, really just thrilled to be a part of that. So we’re going to be offering programs and workshops to do just that, as far as educating the adult influencers in girls’ world,” DeCree said.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board that serves Muskingum and surrounding counties has partnered with ROX to bring the training that offers life-lessons as well as a break from social media.

“Our research says that girls are experiencing a confidence crisis and experience a drop in confidence in 5th and 9th grade. Also 55 percent of girls don’t say what they’re thinking for fear of not being liked. One in three girls report that they’re afraid to be a leader for fear that others will think that they’re bossy,” DeCree said.

The ‘Strong & Worthy of Defending’ workshop will be held Thursday, July 13, at the Muskingum Valley YMCA. For further details about the workshop and other training that MHRS will be offering, you can visit mhrs.org/2023-trainings.