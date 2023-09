S. Zanesville Hydrant Flushing

The Village of South Zanesville will be flushing hydrants on Wednesday.

The hydrants are within the village and other areas serviced by the village water department.

The work begins at 9am till completed. During this time water may be discolored on and off for the rest of the evening. The fire department asks that you refrain from washing clothes until the water has cleared.

They also advise you may want to shut down any water softeners or water filtering systems.