Safety Council helping to keep local employees safe

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce wants local businesses in the community to know about the Safety Council that they manage.

Alongside the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, the Safety Council aims to educate area businesses on how to increase safety, health and wellness in the workplace.

“We have managed Safety Council for the BWC for a long time, it’s a great opportunity for us to improve the workplace safety in our community because when folks go to work their families depend on them to come home from work, so the last thing that you want to happen at your workplace is for there to be an injury,” said Dana Matz, Chamber President.

In addition to improving the safety of your workplace, businesses who decide to join will receive a 3% Safety Council rebate on your workers’ compensation premium.

“Improving safety in the workplace does several things, A. reduces the injuries, number one the health of your employees, number two it increases productivity, increased productivity increases the profitability for local businesses, so that’s a real good summary of what it is,” said Matz.

Meetings take place monthly, and at each meeting you will be provided with breakfast before the meeting begins. Sign-ups for this fiscal year will continue through the month of June. Sign-ups take place each year during the month of June. For more information, or to sign up please visit Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce website.