Safety Town Coming to The Carr Center

ZANESVILLE, OH – Safety Town is returning to the Carr Center to teach children the rules of the roads.

Safety Town is a 5-day program designed to educate 4- and 5-year-olds about safety in and outside their homes like road safety, water safety, and more.

“We will teach them about 911, and they will meet police officers and firemen. They will have an opportunity to learn how to be safe around water, safe around guns, all kinds of things that littles need to know.” Becky Clawson, Executive Director at The Carr Center said.

This year, Safety Town will be held at the Carr Center in Zanesville. A $40 donation is needed to attend. There are three different weeks that Safety Town will be running, June 5th through the 9th, the 12th through the 16th, and the 19th through the 23rd. Sessions run from 6 to 7:30 pm. You can register your child by going to the Carr Center website. Registration ends at the end of next week.

“I love the kiddos. We have 40 kids in the building for this program every week during those three weeks. It’s an amazing program, the kids are so fun, and they’re so eager to learn. They make little friends, and we get to do lots of activities with them so it’s a great week.” Clawson stated.

The Carr Center is still looking for volunteers to help with Safety Town. Visit the website below to sign up to volunteer or register your child.

Safety Town – Zanesville, Ohio (carrcenter.org)

The Carr Center is located at 1035 Beverly Ave in Zanesville.