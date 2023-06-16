Salon Owner Turns Her Dreams into a Reality

ZANESVILLE, OH – A cloudy and chilly day didn’t stop the open house and ribbon cutting of the freshest place to pamper yourself in Muskingum County.

True Beauty Salon and Spa opened for business about 2 months ago. The salon truly can take care of all your beauty needs with their wide variety of services like facials, manicures, pedicures, spray tans, lashes, and of course all hair services from extensions to braiding.

“I think it is a good business for the salon because we offer such a wide array of services. We are able to take any type of person and service any type of person, all the way from ethnic braiding to barbering.” Owner of True Beauty Salon & Spa, Mariah Camp said.

This full-service salon is located at 1230 Brandywine Blvd in Zanesville. Cosmetologist and owner of True Beauty Salon and Spa says she’s been inspired to open a salon since she was young. After all these years, her dream has finally become a reality when she rolled up her sleeves and established the spa of her dreams.

“Driving past it and like looking at this sign… it’s just really hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.” Camp said.

To book an appointment or for more information, visit the salons Facebook page below.

