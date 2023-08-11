53rd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival in the Cambridge City Park

CAMBRIDGE, OH – The 53rd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off today in the Cambridge City Park.

The festival includes work from over 80 artists, 11 Ohio based vendors, and 9 food vendors.

Brenda Taylor, the Director of the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival, said that there is a lot to see and do.

Taylor also said the reason for putting on the Arts and Crafts Festival was to help shed some light on the artists.

“It is primarily to build the arts in our area.” Taylor said. “It’s to inspire people, particularly our student artists.”

The festival also features a tent that is filled with art from students. Over 500 students in grades K-12 and even some college students submitted art to be displayed.

The Arts and Crafts Festival also has free crafts for kids and free face painting. The festival runs from today, Friday August 11, to Sunday, August 13, until 4 P.M.

For more information on events going on at the Arts and Crafts Festival, you can go to the Salt Fork Arts and Craft Festival’s Facebook Page.