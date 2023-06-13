Salvation Army Receives Over $100,000 in Donations

ZANESVILLE, OH — United way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties is reinvesting nearly half a million dollars back into the community .

The nonprofit donated over 102,000 dollars to the Zanesville salvation army to support its assistance programs.

Community impact coordinator for united way Katie Grubbs said it will fund the emergency shelter, soup kitchen and the housing utility assistance program.

“Yeah, so, with this assistance, they will be able to help community members that are maybe homeless, or are food insecure or community members that could potentially be homeless if they can’t make like their rent or housing bills or their utilities,” Grubbs said.

Ministry assistant for the salvation army Seth Hall said the funds will uplift people who struggle with basic needs. One story in particular “lays on his heart”.

“We have a gentleman who got–rides his bicycle to work and got hit. And so he was just going to be out of income a few weeks, to be able to supplement that to help him out in those scenarios and scenarios in their shelter where where people have now fully employed have their own housing just these potentials,” Hall said.

United way of MPM is donating over 482,000 dollars back into community programs. A list of full recipients can be found on its website.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter