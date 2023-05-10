Secrest Auditorium Hosts Food Truck Wednesdays

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville is always looking for ways to draw people to the downtown as well as provide the necessities and conveniences for the people who work there daily.

One of the needs downtown workers faced was quick lunch options and Local Food Truck Vendor Travis Householder discussed how the city is taking steps to accommodate downtown employees and hungry visitors.

“Stephanie Winland, she just reached out to us and spoke with us several times about coming down,” Householder said. “It kind of helps bring some attractions to downtown for more food options for the downtown folks. And that way they don’t have to travel outside the area to eat, most of them have a short time for lunch. People like to take a break from what they pack so they want to try new food options and stuff. So I think this is going to be a great opportunity.”

Householder, who is from Crooksville, operates the Twisted Classics Gourmet food truck that serves a variety of all beef hotdogs and sausages noted that the food truck event will take place every other Wednesday through the summer.

Kyle Dunn works downtown and walked up the street to get his lunch and avoid all of the hectic construction traffic.

“Right now, downtown there aren’t a ton of options to eat,” Dunn said. “But when the food trucks come down, it is just like a great treat to get a whole bunch of food. You’re supporting some local businesses and I get fueled up for the rest of my day.”

The food trucks will be at Secrest Auditorium every other Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to serve a variety of food and drinks to anyone looking for a change from the fast food routine.