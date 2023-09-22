Sharon Russell

Sharon Elaine (Marling) Russell, age 73 of Norwich, Ohio went home to meet her savior on September 21st, 2023.

Born July 4th 1950 in Guernsey County, Ohio to John and Mary Alice Marling. She enjoyed a wholesome, faith based childhood with her family. After graduating from John Glenn High School, she went on to complete nursing school. Sharon was a registered nurse for over 40 years. Countless lives were impacted by her compassion, kindness, and smile.

Sharon married her sweetheart Randy Russell on May 5th, 2006. Together they enjoyed retirement, country living, karaoke, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Russell & her daughters, Nicole (Richard) Showman & Kristina (Dean) Addis. Sharon is survived by her beloved grandchildren Katie Malenda, Cassie (Luke) Snack, and Kole Williams of the house, and Dahmir Turner. She is survived by her eight siblings, Connie (Bob) Oyster of Columbus, Russell (Leslie) Marling of Norwich, Curtis (De De) Marling of Zanesville, Mark (Elizabeth) Marling of Estero, FL., Dean (Kristi) Marling of Zanesville, William (Barb) Marling of Zanesville, and Nancy (Jeff) Morabeto of Dublin, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister & brother in law Patty & Don Evans.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Christopher Miller, and niece, Holly Evans.

Sharon will always be remembered by her sweet smile and her warm and loving personality. She always had a kind word and a hug for anyone she met. She will be remembered for her faith, love of family, gift of music, and her greenthumb. Sharon shared her gift of music with church family as she felt called to do so.

Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her church friends and caregivers who touched her heart throughout her life. A special thanks to Carol Addis for sharing meals, visits & love with Sharon. The family would also like to thank the staff at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.

The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on September 30, 2023 at the Four Mile Hill Church at 11900 Battle Ridge Road in Cambridge, Ohio. The service will be at 1pm with Rev. Wyatt Buchanan officiating.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory can be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.farusfh.com

The Farus funeral home is caring for the Russell family.