Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scams

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases in which a suspect or suspects contact a target and claim their computer and banking information has been hacked.

A second call from a different number claims to be their bank advising them to withdraw their savings and turn it over to US Marshals, where the suspects later arrive at the victim’s residence claiming to be marshals.

Sheriff Lutz wants to urge the public to be cautious with any person calling claiming to be law enforcement, your banking institution and/or any entity asking for identifying information, banking information or requesting you send money to them. No legitimate company will call asking for any of this over the telephone.

Sheriff Lutz said the best practice is to not answer calls from a number you do not know or advise the caller that you will contact your banking institution personally. Never call a number they advise you to call or call the number back that originally called you. They ask you call law enforcement if you receive any calls like this.