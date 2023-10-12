South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH – The South Zanesville Fire Department’s meat raffle is returning to Prophet’s Park this weekend.

The South Zanesville Fire Department, in conjunction with the Amrou Grotto, will be holding a local meat raffle on Saturday, October 14th. Doors open at 6pm with the raffle starting at 7. Approximately $2,000 worth of juicy prizes will be raffled off including turkeys, hams, steaks, and more.

“We’ll have a great time. If you’re ready for turkeys and hams for the holidays, we’ll have plenty of those. We’re going to have steaks. Any kind of meat that you can think of will be up for raffle Saturday. And a lot of great door prizes.” South Zanesville Fire Chief, Russell Taylor said.

Admission is $5.00 and includes snacks and soda. The money raised from the raffle will be going to benefit the Grotto and the fire department to help with projects and to allow them to continue supporting the community.

“The money goes to the South Zanesville Fire Department and the Grotto. It helps with their stuff they do with handicap kids, and we use it for equipment and to buy stuff for kids, for school stuff. Like that. We just try to give our money back to the community as much as we can.” Chief Taylor said.

It is recommended to bring a cooler for your winnings.