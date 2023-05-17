Special Education Athletes Laced Up Their Running Shoes For The Perry County Possibilities Invitational

CROOKSVILLE, OH – The Perry County Possibilities Invitational track meet was held today at the Crooksville High School.

Around 55 special education students laced up their running shoes to compete in the first ever Perry County Possibilities Invitational. Students took the track and competed in walks, runs, long jump and a softball throw.

“My favorite part about being involved with this is being able to bring volunteers from the four schools together in a leadership role, to kind of celebrate the abilities of their peers that don’t normally get to celebrate.” Kari Spring, Acadamy for Leadership Abilities Specialist.

The track meet brought together special needs athletes from four area high schools including Crooksville, Miller, New Lexington, and Sheridan. Athletes participated in showing off their skills, talking with friends, and enjoyed a free lunch.

“It wasn’t just our efforts, it was teachers from all four schools. Our goal is to host it at a different school every year.” Crooksville Intervention Specialist, Abby Anderson said.

“I really enjoy the Special Olympics and I’m really hoping that this brings all of the county of Perry County together so we can continue to do this for years to come.” Crooksville Intervention Specialist, Bailey Hartley said.

The Perry County Possibilities Invitational will be returning next year.