Summer High School Music Theatre CAMP at Muskingum University to Conclude with June 24 Performance

NEW CONCORD, OH — After a week of singing, dancing, acting and fun, the Summer High School Music Theatre CAMP will culminate in a musical theatre Showcase Performance at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 in Muskingum University’s Caldwell Hall.

The performance is free and open to the public. There is ample parking, and the facility is handicap accessible. A “Greet the Performers” reception will follow in the lobby. Celebrating its 16th year, Director Carol Wilcox Jones talked about the CAMP being held this week from June 18th through the 24th.

“We invite anyone who wants to learn about things for the Broadway music theatre like dancing, singing lessons, we have scene study, we have master classes. The idea behind it is they have chances to perform, they learn quickly, at the end of the week they will be in a performance in Caldwell Hall,” Jones said.

Thirty-four students in grades 9-12 from 22 different schools will be featured. To prepare, the students participated in a week of musical training, including daily dance classes, private voice instruction, acting sessions with improvisation, master classes, and scene study. A returning student Landon Curren had a chance to talk about the impact the camp has had on him.

“The Muskingum Theatre CAMP had really just pushed me in a direction that I was good at what I was doing and was able to learn and grow from each of the mistakes I made that were super tiny. The staff were super supportive and they helped me out a lot in that and definitely because of these experiences and this one specifically I am definitely going to continue on in my music journey,” Curren said.

The 2023 Summer H.S. Music Theatre CAMP features these students:

Last Name First Name High School County Abrams Emily John Glenn Muskingum Andrews Olivia Dover Tuscawaras Argyle Cassidy Johnstown Licking Brooks Lillian Johnstown Licking Casewell Katelyn Gahanna Lincoln Franklin Caudill Tanner John Glenn Muskingum Clarett Jayden Columbus School for Girls Franklin Connell Jackie Bishop Rosecrans Muskingum Curren Landon Licking Valley Coshocton Holmes Andrew Gahanna Lincoln Licking Hurt Anderson Grove City Franklin Johnson Nealonah Cambridge Guernsey Keefer Kari Coshocton Coshocton Keglewitsch Maddie Columbus School for Girls Franklin Lenhart Alexandria Buckeye Trail Guernsey McFarren Randolph Tuslaw HS Stark McMasters Kynsington River View Coshocton Miller Addy Tri Valley Muskingum Nickerson Lanie River View Coshocton Ogg Michala Lakewood Local Perry Peters Madison Cambridge Guernsey Shockling Mikayla Shenandoah Noble Scott Minh-Lian Philo Muskingum Scott Minh-Phuong Philo Muskingum Scott Rylea Cambridge Stark Shirkey Taven New Lexington Perry Smith Azavier Northwest Hamilton Staneart Yuli Johnstown-Monroe Licking Steere Chloe Columbus School for Girls Franklin Tournoux Tessa Tuslaw HS Stark Waggle Sara Tri Valley Muskingum Williams Kole John Glenn Muskingum Williamson Audrey Tuslaw HS Stark Zolkowski Jimmy Upper Arlington Franklin

The CAMP staff is led by CAMP Director Carol Wilcox Jones, Muskingum University artist-in-residence (ret.), and co-directors Todd Schreiber of Whiteford Schools in Michigan, Amy Leacock of Upper Arlington Schools in Ohio, Belinda Andrews-Smith of Tulane University, and Robert O. Jones, Muskingum University emeritus music professor.

This is a great way to get students involved with the industry and build a future in musical theatre. A “Greet the Performers” reception will follow in the lobby after the showcase. For camp information, visit muskingum.edu/music-theatre-camp